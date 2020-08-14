ELK GROVE (CBS13) — While the temperatures soar into the triple digits, it’s no surprise to find people drawn to the water at the Elk Grove Aquatics Center.

“Kids need a place to cool off, get some exercise. So this is great,” said Lou Crofoot.

Nicole Curran is not the only parent wanting to get the kids out of the house.

“We’ve been able to socially distance and the lifeguards have gone over and beyond to keep the community safe,” said Curran.

The Aquatics Center is operating at only 30% to keep the crowds down, the slides are shut down and masks are required.

“Honestly, it’s probably safer than going to your local grocery market. Everything is cleaned, every surface is sanitized every two hours,” said manager Evan Lovell.

“There’s nothing else to do but harbor your kids in the house. This is the only thing I could think of ’cause the parks are shut down,” said Gionnai Willard.

But not every park is shut down. Golfland Sunsplash in Roseville is open with the water slides and pools up and running against state health orders.

But what is the difference from one pool to the next? Elk Grove Parks and Recreation spokesperson, Jenna Brinkman says the Elk Grove Aquatics Center is allowed to be open under the state’s guidance for fitness clubs and gyms. That’s not the case for waterparks like Sunsplash.

Roseville Police officers went out to the water park multiple times Friday and will continue through the weekend, which could ultimately mean hundreds of dollars in fines. City officials say the first fine is $100. On the second day, the fine is $250. Every day after that is $500 to a maximum of $50,000 fine.

“Well they need to follow state guidelines and here (at the Elk Grove Aquatics Center) they’re following state guidelines and everybody’s keeping their distance. We’re wearing our masks when we’re supposed to and they need to follow the rules,” said Curran.

CBS13 did reach out to Sunsplash but did not hear back from the General Manager.