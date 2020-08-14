STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies have raided an illegal gambling room that had set up shop in the back room of a Stockton-area pet store.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been conducting a lengthy investigation into an alleged internet gambling location along Waterloo Road. Detectives said they had been trying to work with the business owner, but those efforts failed.

So, on Thursday, deputies showed up at the business – named Royalty Pet Store – and served it a search warrant.

Deputies quickly discovered that the back part of the business had been converted into an illegal gambling room. A total of five gambling machines were found.

The sheriff’s office says the owner denied knowing about the operation, but deputies say they have located multiple pieces of evidence contradicting his denial.

That owner, 53-year-old Philip Mosqueda, has been arrested. He’s been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of maintaining gambling premises, possessing/controlling slot machines and maintaining a public nuisance.