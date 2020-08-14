Comments
TRACY (CBS13) — A driver suspected of shooting at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident in Tracy has been arrested.
Tracy police say, back on July 29, a driver opened fire on another driver along the 1700 block of 11th Street. Investigators believe the incident was a case of road rage, but exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
No one was hurt in the shooting, police say.
Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect who opened fire as 34-year-old Tracy resident Julio Valdez. On Thursday, Valdez was arrested without incident.
Valdez is now facing charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation.