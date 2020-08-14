9th Circuit Ends California Ban On High-Capacity MagazinesA three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday threw out California's ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines, saying the law violates the U.S. Constitution's protection of the right to bear firearms. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Stanislaus County Fairgrounds To Host Drive-In Movie TheaterWith county fairs not happening amid the coronavirus pandemic, at least one Central Valley fairground is trying to make use of their wide-open space for some socially-distant events. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Deputies Serve Search Warrant At Stockton Pet Store, Discover Illegal Gambling Room In BackDeputies have raided an illegal gambling room that had set up shop in the back room of a Stockton-area pet store. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Woman, 29, Dies After Shooting In Ceres; Man Faces Homicide ChargeA Ceres man has been arrested after a woman died after being shot Thursday night. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Sheriff: Fairfield Man Arrested 4 Times In Past 4 Months For Possession Of Stolen Motor VehiclesA suspect in a car linked to a series of crimes in Vacaville was arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in the crash on Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago