FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Two people are in custody after one of them fired shots at two others inside a vehicle killing one on Friday, the Fairfield Police Department said on Saturday.

Authorities said the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. near an Interstate 80 on-ramp on Lopes Road.

The victims were approaching the on-ramp when a man and woman in a separate vehicle pulled up next to them. The man exited the vehicle, approached the victims and an exchange unfolded between the two which led to the man firing his gun at the victims, a man and woman, striking the female passenger.

The male victim immediately drove away onto I-80 and called 911 after exiting the freeway a short while later on Central Way at Pittman Rd, police said.

Fairfield police said the male suspect – Fairfield resident Louis Marsh, 58 – fired two more shots at the vehicle as it drove away.

Authorities responded to the scene of the 911 call and the 38-year-old female victim was declared dead, police said.

Investigators said Marsha and the female suspect – Fairfield resident Amber Nothstein, 42 – were spotted just over 12 hours later driving along Empire Street in the city.

Both were taken into custody and booked into the Solano County Jail where they face murder charges.

Fairfield police said there are no outstanding suspects in the case, but ask that any witnesses to the shooting contact the department.