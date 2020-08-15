Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday in Stockton, authorities said.
The Stockton Police Department said the 41-year-old unidentified man was hit around 4 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Aurora Street.
Authorities said the bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said the driver and passengers of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
No further information was released.