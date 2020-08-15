Comments
EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Stanely’s Donuts in East Sacramento has taken a big hit during the pandemic now that many people are not ordering boxes for the office.
One family of regular customers wanted to do something to help out their favorite business.
They’re selling T-shirts to promote and fundraise for the shop.
“It’s allowed us to come together,” Desiree Throckmorton said. “Its been a fun effort together.”
The family has sold over 400 shirts already.
They said they’ll be back at the store Sunday morning to sell more.