Day After Divac Departs As Kings GM, Stojakovic Resigns TooA day after Vlade Divac stepped down as Sacramento Kings general manager, Peja Stojakovic resigned as assistant GM on Saturday.

Kings Once Again Seek Answers After Missing PlayoffsAll the momentum the Sacramento Kings had when the NBA season shut down in March disappeared when they arrived in the bubble.

Piscotty Slam Ties It In Ninth, A's Beat Giants 8-7 In 10thStephen Piscotty hit a tying grand slam in the ninth inning, Mark Canha's sacrifice fly put Oakland on top in the 10th, and the Athletics stunned the San Francisco Giants 8-7 on Friday night in the opener of the Bay Bridge Series.

Vlade Divac Steps Down As Kings GM Following Team's 14th Straight Season Without PlayoffsThe Sacramento Kings confirmed in a statement Friday that General Manager Vlade Divac is stepping down from his position, a day after the team ended their season with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers and failed to reach the playoffs for the 14th straight year.