Piscotty Slam Ties It In Ninth, A's Beat Giants 8-7 In 10thStephen Piscotty hit a tying grand slam in the ninth inning, Mark Canha's sacrifice fly put Oakland on top in the 10th, and the Athletics stunned the San Francisco Giants 8-7 on Friday night in the opener of the Bay Bridge Series.

Vlade Divac Steps Down As Kings GM Following Team's 14th Straight Season Without PlayoffsThe Sacramento Kings confirmed in a statement Friday that General Manager Vlade Divac is stepping down from his position, a day after the team ended their season with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers and failed to reach the playoffs for the 14th straight year.

Kings Sink 21 3s, Roll To Win As Lakers Rest Most StartersBuddy Hield scored 28 points, including a 3-pointer that capped Sacramento's streak of 11 consecutive baskets made in the third period, and the Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 136-122 on Thursday.

Super Bowl Loss 'Ingrained' In 49ers BrainsNick Bosa said he hasn’t been able to watch the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl even once. Jimmie Ward needed to wait more than a month to pop in that tape and has watched it maybe 20 times.