SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – One person was stabbed and another is being sought after a road rage incident led to a fight in South Lake Tahoe on Friday night, authorities said.
City of South Lake Tahoe officials said the scene was in the area of Highway 50 and Tallac Avenue at around 9 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and said they saw a fight taking place in the intersection, according to the department.
Authorities said the victim was still in stable condition as of Saturday morning. A suspect description was not released.
Anyone with information on this incident that may lead to the identification and location of the suspect is asked to contact South Lake Tahoe police.