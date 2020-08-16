AUBURN (CBS13) – The Cal Fire NEU station in Auburn, just off of Interstate 80, has trucks and crews ready to go at a moment’s notice amid the heatwave.

In fact, Cal Fire North Region Information and Education Officer Robert Foxworthy told CBS13 that all Cal Fire stations in Northern California from the Oregon border to the San Francisco area have all hands on deck and all equipment at the ready.

The battalion chief for Cal Fire NEU Jesse Morris said that strike teams and crews from the station in Auburn were sent to the Bay Area to help with fire that started there early Sunday morning.

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

There were plenty of lightning strikes that caused fires to spark in those surrounding, according to Morris.

The Elk Fire that happened near Fruto charred more than 700 acres and prompted an evacuation order that was rescinded after crews stopped forward progress.

Cal Fire said there’s no particular area or areas that they are focusing on, but they are able to adjust and move resources if needed.

“We did move additional from one part of the state to another from places where they did expect as much activity to those other locations,” said Foxworthy. “So, we do shuffle equipment around the state and put it in those areas where we do expect more fire activity.”

Cal Fire issued a Red Flag Warning in Northern California that went into effect Sunday and will remain until Monday afternoon for thunderstorms and lightning.