SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some Sacramento-area firefighting agencies are sending strike teams to battle the 20,000-acre Loyalton Fire, which is burning in the Tahoe National Forest. So far, it is 0% contained.

The Cosumnes Fire Department said in a Tweet it will send one team Sunday afternoon.

The Loyalton Fire started east of Loyalton and southwest of Mount Ina Coolbrith. It’s burning north and east of Beckwourth Pass and Hallelujah Junction.

The fire is now estimated at 20,000 acres and 0% contained.

As a result, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued to residents in these areas:

From the intersection of Red Rock Road and Highway 395 to the state line.

Scott Road on the north side of the highway

Intersection of highways 49 and 70 east to Highway 70 and Highway 395.

Highway 395 south to the state line, which encompasses everything south of Highway 70 and west of 395.

Balls Canyon Road

Long Valley Road

Bordertown

Copperfield

Bordertown/Cold Springs are limited to the west of 395.

An evacuation advisory has been issued for the north side of Hightway 70 and the east side of Hwy 395.

Highway 70 is closed from Highway 49 to Highway 395. Highway 395 is now open.