CONTRA COSTA (CBS13) – Good news: PG&E customers in the Contra Costa area can finish their evening routine with the lights on tonight.

California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) announced that, based on current forecasts for electricity supply and demand, PG&E does not need to employ rotating power outages in the early to late evening Sunday, according to a statement from PG&E.

All customers in Contra Costa County who were previously notified via automated calls, will not be impacted by rotating power outages, the utility says.

PG&E has been on standby throughout the day, opening its Emergency Operations Center. PG&E teams will continue to coordinate with the Cal ISO as the heatwave extends into next week.

These outages are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are called during specific high fire threat conditions. They are also not related to any issues with PG&E’s equipment.