A's Do It Again: Canha's 3-Run HR In 9th Beats Giants 7-6Mark Canha hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied late for the second straight game, slugging past the San Francisco Giants 7-6 on Saturday night.

Day After Divac Departs As Kings GM, Stojakovic Resigns TooA day after Vlade Divac stepped down as Sacramento Kings general manager, Peja Stojakovic resigned as assistant GM on Saturday.

Kings Once Again Seek Answers After Missing PlayoffsAll the momentum the Sacramento Kings had when the NBA season shut down in March disappeared when they arrived in the bubble.

Piscotty Slam Ties It In Ninth, A's Beat Giants 8-7 In 10thStephen Piscotty hit a tying grand slam in the ninth inning, Mark Canha's sacrifice fly put Oakland on top in the 10th, and the Athletics stunned the San Francisco Giants 8-7 on Friday night in the opener of the Bay Bridge Series.