STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A fire has burned 1,851 acres northwest of Patterson in Stanislaus County.
The Canyon Zone Fire is made up of four fires burning in the Del Puerto Canyon area, Cal Fire said. The fire started on Sunday and is currently 0% contained.
Originally, firefighters believed the Canyon Zone fire was as large as 3,000 acres, but better mapping on Monday showed it was approximately 1,850 acres.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No evacuations have been issued in this remote area.
This is a developing story.