Comments
FORESTHILL (CBS13) — A fire broke out on the north side of Foresthill Road near Portofino Road Monday afternoon.
Cal Fire firefighters and Placer County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area.
Firefighters did not say how large the fire is at this time.
Officials are asking drivers to watch out for emergency vehicles and drive with caution in the area.
⚠️PCSO & @CALFIRENEU on scene of a fire on north side of Foresthill Road near Portofino Road. Please watch for responding emergency equipment and drive with caution in the area. More info to follow when available.
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 17, 2020
This is a developing story.