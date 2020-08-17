HEAT WAVE:CA-ISO urges Californians to prepare for rotating outages Monday evening.
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Foresthill News

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — A fire broke out on the north side of Foresthill Road near Portofino Road Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire firefighters and Placer County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area.

Firefighters did not say how large the fire is at this time.

Officials are asking drivers to watch out for emergency vehicles and drive with caution in the area.

This is a developing story. 

