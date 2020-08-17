DAVIS (CBS13) — Vector control is warning that the sustained hot weather is causing mosquito populations to multiply – with West Nile virus activity now seeing a spike.
The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District announced on Monday that mosquito samples tested from around the area are starting to show increased West Nile activity.
“The extremely hot temperatures are rapidly increasing mosquito populations and making the virus more intense,” said Gary Goodman, district manager for vector control, in a statement.
Officials note that the virus has been steadily increasing in the Arden Arcade, Carmichael, Davis, Fair Oaks, Orangevale and Woodland areas.
Vector control says they are continuing to monitor West Nile virus activity and will do ground treatments where necessary.
No aerial spraying is planned at the moment.