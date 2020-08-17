Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman has been found after going missing in the Tahoe National Forest over the weekend.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Cheyenne McKinnon went missing on Aug. 14 after going on a solo hike at the Echre Bar Trailhead. She was unable to hike out of the Green Valley Canyon due to medical conditions that were worsened by a lack of food and water, the sheriff’s office said.
After her family reported her missing on Saturday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue teams scoured the area by air and land until they spotted her stranded near the canyon.
McKinnon was taken by helicopter to her family and medical personnel.