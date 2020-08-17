GARDEN VALLEY (CBS13) — A vegetation fire prompted mandatory evacuations in El Dorado County Monday evening.

The Murphy Fire started near Mt. Murphy Road and Johntown Creek Road in Garden Valley just before 6 p.m.

Cal Fire says the fire has grown to approximately 14 acres. By 7:45 p.m., firefighters were able to put a wet line around the fire, stopping the forward progress. Cal Fire said the containment is now at around 20%.

There are structures threatened and mandatory evacuations are underway on Johntown Creek Rd., Johntown Creek Ct. and Lazy Brook Trail. Road closure in place at Johntown Creek Rd and Chrysler Cir.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.