VACAVILLE (CBS13) — PG&E is warning people that rotating power outages are likely going to happen on Monday.

The warning comes based on energy supply forecasts the company has been monitoring as a prolonged heatwave has brought extremely high temperatures across the state.

A Flex Alert has also been issued by the California Independent System Operator from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Residents are being urged to raise their thermostats to 78 degrees and to avoid using large appliances.

The outages are expected to last between 1 to 2 hours, CA-ISO said, and could start as early as 3 or 4 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.

Exactly where the blackouts will happen is not clear as it will be up to utility companies to decide.

About 3.3 million people could be affected by the blackouts.

PG&E’s power outage warning also comes even after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an emergency proclamation that allows some energy users to tap backup sources.

After last week’s rolling power outages caught many people by surprise, Newsom also demanded a probe of the blackouts.

Newsom has said he didn’t know about the planned blackouts until moments before they started.

Last week’s blackouts were the first rolling outages to hit California in nearly 20 years.