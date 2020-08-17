City Council To Consider $62.3M Homeless And Affordable Housing PlanThe city has received $62 million from the state and federal government to address homelessness and the shortage of affordable housing.

1 hour ago

Democratic National Convention Goes Virtual Due To PandemicCBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down the latest from the first day of the virtual DNC.

4 hours ago

Evacuations Ordered As Wildfire Burns West Of Nevada CityThe Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which started around 3 a.m., is burning off Jones Bar Road between the Brush Creek Drainage Area to the south of Yuba River Canyon and north of Nevada City.

4 hours ago

'Come After Us': California Salons Defy State Health Order And Open Indoor OperationsHundreds of salons are a part of the "Open Safe California" movement, defying the state health order and opening operations inside.

4 hours ago

Power Outage Interrupts Distance Learning And Telecommuting In Yuba CityThousands of PG&E customers in Yuba City were left without power after transmission lines were hit by lightning Monday morning.

4 hours ago