Filed Under:heatwave, Lightning, Thunderstorms, weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Northern California woke up to intense weather early Monday morning – and not just extreme heat.

After Downtown Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto all saw the broke daily temperatures records on Sunday, the skies changed after midnight.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, people across the region reported being woken up by thunder. Sacramentans captured several videos of the storm as it moved through (watch one of the epic videos above).

Showers were isolated and very little rainfall was expected, but some areas did see a short downpour.

As of 7 a.m., NWS forecasters said more showers and thunderstorms were seen to be moving in from the North Bay.

The prolonged heatwave is going to continue on Monday, however. Temperatures all over the Sacramento Valley are expected to be between 102-110 degrees, forecasters say.

