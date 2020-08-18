SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Public health officials are ordering Capital Christian School to close after the campus appeared to flout county regulations and opened for in-person instruction.

Capital Christian High School welcomed back students starting last Thursday. It classified itself as a daycare – which, under county rules, are allowed to open despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Offering study areas for students to do online learning in pods, the school’s director told the Sacramento Bee that attendance is voluntary.

The apparent loophole was closed on Thursday, however, with Sacramento County Public Health ordering the school to close.

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

“We take the health and safety of our community seriously. We simply cannot risk having gatherings that will create clusters of COVID-19 transmission,” said Dr. Peter Beilenson, Sacramento County Department of Health Services director, in a statement on the order.

Capital Christian School faces fines of up to $1,000 per day, plus any incurred costs, if it continues in-person instruction.

Sacramento County remains on the state’s coronavirus watch list as cases and hospitalizations remain at a concerning level.