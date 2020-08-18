SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stories of pain and survival were told in court Tuesday as victims faced the Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo.

DeAngelo, who was also known as the East Area Rapist, was called “sub-human,” “an evil monster” and “the bogey-man” in court Tuesday. He remained stone-faced as every person shared their story. But some say DeAngelo is now forced to listen.

Pete Schultze and his family speak of closure as they’re finally able to face DeAngelo.

“DeAngelo woke us up, tied me to the bedpost until my hands turned blue, and performed horrific acts against my mother,” Schultze said.

Schultze was supported by his two daughters in court. He says his mom has lived in fear of the Golden State Killer for decades.

“When I called her to tell her that they had gotten this person, it was probably the first night in 44 years that she slept,” he said.

Some survivors say they want DeAngelo to know their names and hear their stories. Kim Pedretti was raped when she was just 15. She said she doesn’t want DeAngelo to know her as Jane Doe.

“Understand DeAngelo, there’s not a prayer strong enough to save you,” she said in court.

She says she’s proud of sharing her story.

“I feel accomplished. I feel like I was able to do what I set out to do,” said Pedretti.

Patti Cosper, who spoke on behalf of her mom who was attacked and raped in the 70s, said she felt lighter after speaking in court.

“He tortured people, and he tortured men too. So he started with women and then he tortured men as well,” Cosper said.

She brought a photo with her of her grandmother and her mom in court, speaking directly to DeAngelo.

“I brought this because it gives me strength,” she said.

Sisters Peggy and Susan, who were attacked on the same night, took turns telling DeAngelo how his attack shaped them years later. They say to this day, they’re still always looking over their shoulder.

“Despite the trauma of that night, we have both thrived and come out the other side,” she said.

DeAngelo did not respond to his victims in court. The victim impact statements will continue throughout the week before DeAngelo is set to be sentenced on Friday.

