South Lake Tahoe Approves $100 Fine For Mask ViolationsSouth Lake Tahoe is telling people to wear a mask or get fined.

23 minutes ago

'We Don’t Have Anything Now': Nevada County Family Loses Everything In Jones FireThe Jones Fire has forced thousands to evacuate as 400 crews work to battle a beast of a blaze. Multiple homes have been destroyed in the fire, which has burned 650 acres and is 15% contained.

55 minutes ago

Stockton Teen Starts Business Cleaning For Others In The CommunityTreyvon the high school athlete is now Treyvon the young businessman.

1 hour ago

Golden State Killer Survivor Victor Hayes Calls Out Auburn Police In Victim Impact TestimonySacramento's Victor Hayes was the final speaker on this first day of victim impact statements ahead of Joseph DeAngelo's formal sentencing, and he ended the day with a passionate courtroom performance.

1 hour ago

County Orders Capital Christian School To Close After It Used Loophole To Open For StudentsPublic health officials are ordering Capital Christian School to close after the campus appeared to flout county regulations and opened for in-person instruction.

1 hour ago