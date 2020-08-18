MANTECA(CBS13) — Hot, humid, and hazy. Fires continue to burn across the region as weather conditions grow more unbearable.
The smoke from the fires in Stanislaus County near Patterson is pushing into the San Joaquin Valley. Current conditions also pushed people into cooling centers to catch a break.
A health caution went into effect Tuesday as the smoke settled in the region.
CBS13 is learning the valley is dealing with a strong high-pressure lid which is keeping the pollution and smoke from the fires in the area.
“When you add humidity some particular matter exposure and high heat there really is no other option than to stay inside especially if you got a respiratory condition or health condition,” said Heather Heinks with the Valley Air District.
Due to the current air quality and weather conditions, people are being asked to stay inside.