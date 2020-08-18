Postal Service Suspends Some Changes Until After ElectionEmbattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reversed course Tuesday, saying that all changes being made to the Postal Service would be suspended until after the November 3 election, just as 20 Democratic states announced plans to file federal lawsuits.

Heatwave Still Threatens California Power Grid With OutagesCalifornia's power grid operators were keeping an eye on the thermometer Tuesday after avoiding highly anticipated rolling blackouts a day earlier as an ongoing heatwave stresses the electrical system.

'May He Rot In Hell': Golden State Killer Faces His Victims In 1st Day Of HearingsThe Golden State Killer, a former police officer in California who eluded capture for four decades, faces his victims in court Tuesday on the first of four days of hearings before he is sentenced to life in prison.

‘Ghost Gun,’ Pistol-Build Kit Seized By Officers During Woodland ArrestOfficers say they discovered a “ghost gun” as well as a pistol manufacturing kit during an arrest in Woodland on Monday.