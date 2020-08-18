Comments
CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Cal Fire is battling a vegetation fire that has burned 200 acres in Calaveras County.
The Salt Fire started Tuesday near the Salt Springs Valley Reservoir, northwest of Copperopolis.
By 4 p.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire said firefighters were “aggressively” fighting the vegetation fire near Salt Springs.
The cause is still under investigation. The fire is not threatening any structures at this time.
READ: Gov. Newsom Declares Statewide Emergency Amid Heat Wave, Extreme Weather
This is a developing story.