Filed Under:Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Cal Fire is battling a vegetation fire that has burned 200 acres in Calaveras County.

The Salt Fire started Tuesday near the Salt Springs Valley Reservoir, northwest of Copperopolis.

By 4 p.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire said firefighters were “aggressively” fighting the vegetation fire near Salt Springs.

The cause is still under investigation. The fire is not threatening any structures at this time.

READ: Gov. Newsom Declares Statewide Emergency Amid Heat Wave, Extreme Weather

This is a developing story. 

