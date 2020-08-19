ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Placer County’s coronavirus numbers have improved to the point that the area is no longer on the state’s watch list.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that Placer and San Diego counties had been removed.

Placer’s numbers of elevated disease transmission, hospitalizations and ICU capacity – all the factors the state looks at when adding counties to the watch list – have steadily improved.

Both counties can now pump the brakes on some of the stricter rules that closed many businesses and moved others outside. However, all counties regardless of being on the watchlist or not will still have to keep bars and indoor operations of restaurants closed.

El Dorado, Nevada and Placer counties are now the only areas in the greater Sacramento region not on the watch list. Most California counties, representing the vast majority of the state’s population, remain on the list

Newsom noted that he also expected San Francisco County to come off the watch list soon as well.