RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities arrested an elderly woman’s caregiver after the victim’s death at a board and care home in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced on Wednesday.

Oluwatoyin Mudashiru, 59, of Rancho Cordova, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 16, after the woman died at Benny’s Home, located in the 10200 block of Goinyour Way, the sheriff’s department said.

Detectives are seeking anyone with information related to the operation and management of Benny’s Home, formerly known as Jenny’s Home, as well as a second facility under the same management located in the 2100 block of McGregor Drive.

Both homes are operated by the same couple, according to detectives.

Details regarding the victim’s death were not released.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.