SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the driver suspected in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead in Downtown Sacramento last week.
Sacramento police say – just after noon on Aug. 13 – a pickup truck ran a red light, then struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk at the intersection of 4th and I streets.
The pedestrian was left with fatal injuries. The driver took off before officers arrived.
Surveillance footage captured the pickup truck on video, helping detectives eventually identify 22-year-old Jordan Ware was the suspect. On Wednesday, detectives announced Ware had been arrested.
Warae is now facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.