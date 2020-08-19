VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Smoke set the scene for much of the day, making the neighborhood just north of Vacaville seem eerily apocalyptic.

The corner of Gibson Canyon and Cantelow Roads was a hot spot for activity Wednesday morning as people evacuated nearby neighborhoods and first responders worked to keep their community safe.

People who live nearby spent the morning cutting their grass and spraying water on their home, not knowing when their home could be in danger.

Throughout the morning, flames could be seen over one of the hills seemingly far away. Until around 9 a.m., when the fire came barreling down towards CBS13 crews, and ravaged through fields and threatened nearby homes.

The wind, only 3 miles per hour at the time, but was even stronger in the hills and canyon, pushing the flames, and fast. It was only a matter of minutes before nearby homes were no longer visible and shrouded in smoke and flames reached the road, forcing CBS13 crews out of the area.

That was the same reality for a number of people that had to leave their homes early Wednesday morning, unaware of how fast the flames could move. One woman said it made it difficult for her to get out safely.

“I got burned on my leg and my arm cause I had to walk through. My husband tried to drive the car and it blew up. It was too hot to drive. I was walking down by myself with all the ash, God saved me. I don’t think I would have made it,” she told CBS13.

First responders continue to reiterate how important it is to evacuate when told to do so and to always have a go-bag ready just in case. Because when the fire gets too close for comfort, it often wastes no time to grow.