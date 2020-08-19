Comments
GOLD RUN (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is calling out people who are dumping their trash on the side of the road in the Sierra.
CHP Gold Run posted photos of some of the trash that had been thrown along the Interstate 80 corridor.
RELATED: Tahoe Residents Plan Protest Hoping To Drive Out Tourists Trashing Town
Officers say they have seen the freeway, rest areas, brake check area and on and off-ramps being trashed.
High country residents have been reporting an increase in litter as people head up the mountains this summer.
People who illegally dump garbage face fines from $250 to $3,000.