Ahmed Has 5 RBIs In Diamondbacks' 10-1 Win Over A'sNick Ahmed homered and had five RBIs, Luke Weaver pitched five effective innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks stretched their winning streak to six games with a 10-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Yastrzemski, Sandoval HRs Lift Giants Over Angels 8-2Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval homered, and the San Francisco Giants snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

TPC Boston Profile: PGA Tour Returns With The Northern TrustTPC Boston returns to the PGA Tour as one of the alternating hosts of the Northern Trust, the first tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Peralta's 9th-Inning Single Lifts D-Backs Past Athletics 4-3David Peralta slapped a bases-loaded single through the right side of the infield with one out in the ninth inning to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the streaking Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Monday night.