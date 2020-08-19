VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Evacuations were ordered in Solano County and northwest Vacaville on Wednesday morning after the so-called LNU Lightning Complex Fire exploded in size.

Per the Vacaville Fire Protection District, the fire has prompted evacuations for the following areas: all of Pleasants Valley Road and connecting streets, all of English Hills, all of Solar Hills and Gibson Canyon Road.

Other areas under mandatory evacuation orders, per the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, are as follows: Rockville Rd. / Suisun Valley Rd. / Gordon Valley Rd. / Wooden Valley Rd. / Clayton Rd., Mankas Corner, Shelton Ln., Vacaville and north / west Browns Valley Rd. and Joseph Nelson Community Center at 611 Village Dr. Suisun.

A rough map of the areas under evacuation orders has been released by Vacaville police.

Current Official evacuation area for Vacaville residents due to the LNU Lightning Complex Fires. If you are near these areas, please prepare items (essential medications, paperwork, etc.) and family members to be ready to safely leave, if necessary. pic.twitter.com/Iz5RyW5SKz — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) August 19, 2020

Vacaville police say no structures have burned within city limits for the moment, but there are reports of homes burned in Solano County.

TOPSHOT-US-CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-FIRE TOPSHOT - A car burns while parked at a residence in Vacaville, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire on August 19, 2020. - As of the late hours of August 18,2020 the Hennessey fire has merged with at least 7 fires and is now called the LNU Lightning Complex fires. Dozens of fires are burning out of control throughout Northern California as fire resources are spread thin. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Officers had to go door-to-door in Vacaville early on Wednesday to warn residents to evacuate.

Evacuation centers have been opened at the Ulatis Community Center, McBride Senior Center, Will C. Wood High School and Padan, Fairmont and Sierra Vista elementary schools. Parking lots, gym areas and restrooms will be available, police say.

Large animals can be evacuated to the Solano County Fairgrounds, while small pets can be taken to the Solano County Animal Shelter.

All Vacaville Unified schools have canceled classes for the day.

Solano County has issued an evacuation order for residents west of Blue Ridge Road to Interstate 505, as well as north of Cherry Glen Road to Highway 128.

Firefighters across the state are battling dozens of wildfires amid a heatwave.

.@VacavillePolice doing their rounds overnight, ensuring everyone on our street was packed and ready to go at moment’s notice. Our neighborhood was not under mandatory evacs, but most of my neighbors left. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/uihj5tKTZs — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) August 19, 2020

“Throughout the state of California right now, we are stretched thin for crews” because of the fires, said Will Powers, a state fire spokesman. “Air resources have been stretched thin throughout the whole state.”

At least seven fires are being grouped together as one in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire. Firefighters have warned of “extreme fire behavior” from the fire, noting that the rural areas with steep terrain have made it difficult for crews to get in.

The fire is also burning in neighboring Napa County near Lake Berryessa.

