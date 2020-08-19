LIVE OAK (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a person of interest for questioning after another person was shot in the leg Wednesday morning near Live Oak, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said.

The person wanted for questioning was identified as Rusty Chastain, 38, and is considered to be armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Investigators said a male suspect shot the victim, who is expected to recover, just before 11 a.m. in 6600 block of Williston Road, just outside of Live Oak. The victim’s identity was not released.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was issued on Williston Road with the assistance of the Yuba City Police Department. Additionally, Encinal Elementary Schoo was temporarily placed on lockdown.

No further information regarding the investigation was released.

Anyone with knowledge of Chastain’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.