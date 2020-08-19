SONORA (CBS13) – Officers investigating a possible stolen car arrested a man who threatened an employee at a nearby business and claimed to have a gun, the Sonora Police Department said on Wednesday.

Sean Howard, 54, of Long Barn, was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail where he is being held on $25,000 bail and faces charges of resisting arrest and criminal threats, authorities said.

Sonora police said officers received reports of a possible stolen vehicle with no license plates driving erratically on South Washington Street.

While searching the area for the vehicle, officers received additional reports of the aforementioned threats at a business in the 300 block of West Stockton Street.

Howard was located at the scene, as well as a vehicle matching the description of the reported stolen vehicle. Photos released by police show the incident happened at a gas station.

Authorities said the learned the vehicle Howard was driving was not stolen and he had no firearm. However, officers said Howard resisted arrest and refused to follow officers’ commands on scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Sonora police said the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.