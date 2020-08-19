By Elisabeth Smith
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California firefighters are battling hundreds of wildfires across the state, some of which are prompting the closure of state parks.

California State Parks issued full or partial closures for more than two dozen parks Wednesday.

The closures include parks affected by the Jones Fire in Nevada County and the LNU Lightning Complex Fires in Solano County.

The following parks are facing closures:

CZU August Lightning Complex Fires

Fully Closed

  • Año Nuevo SP
  • Big Basin Redwoods SP (including Rancho Del Oso)
  • Butano SP
  • Castle Rock SP
  • Henry Cowell Redwoods SP
  • Portola Redwoods SP

Beach Fire

Partially Closed

  • Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve (SNR) – portions of south side closed including South Tufa and Navy Beach (U.S. Forest Service).

Deer Zone Fire

Fully Closed

  • Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area
  • Mount Diablo SP

Dolan Fire

Fully Closed

  • Andrew Molera SP
  • Garrapata SP
  • Julia Pfeiffer Burns SP
  • John Little SNR
  • Limekiln SP
  • Pfeiffer Big Sur SP
  • Point Lobos SNR
  • Point Sur SHP

Jones Fire

Fully Closed

  • Empire Mine State Historic Park (SHP)
  • Malakoff Diggins SHP
  • South Yuba River SP

LNU Lightning Complex Fires

Fully Closed

  • Armstrong Redwoods SNR
  • Austin Creek State Recreation Area
  • Fort Ross SHP

SCU Lightning Complex Fires

Fully Closed

  • Henry W. Coe SP

Woodward Fire

Fully Closed

  • Tomales Bay SP

Partially Closed

  • Mount Tamalpais SP– upper mountain and campgrounds closed, day-use is strongly discouraged.

Visitors are encouraged to check ahead before visiting a park because conditions can rapidly change.

