SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California firefighters are battling hundreds of wildfires across the state, some of which are prompting the closure of state parks.
California State Parks issued full or partial closures for more than two dozen parks Wednesday.
The closures include parks affected by the Jones Fire in Nevada County and the LNU Lightning Complex Fires in Solano County.
The following parks are facing closures:
CZU August Lightning Complex Fires
Fully Closed
- Año Nuevo SP
- Big Basin Redwoods SP (including Rancho Del Oso)
- Butano SP
- Castle Rock SP
- Henry Cowell Redwoods SP
- Portola Redwoods SP
Beach Fire
Partially Closed
- Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve (SNR) – portions of south side closed including South Tufa and Navy Beach (U.S. Forest Service).
Deer Zone Fire
Fully Closed
- Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area
- Mount Diablo SP
Dolan Fire
Fully Closed
- Andrew Molera SP
- Garrapata SP
- Julia Pfeiffer Burns SP
- John Little SNR
- Limekiln SP
- Pfeiffer Big Sur SP
- Point Lobos SNR
- Point Sur SHP
Jones Fire
Fully Closed
- Empire Mine State Historic Park (SHP)
- Malakoff Diggins SHP
- South Yuba River SP
LNU Lightning Complex Fires
Fully Closed
- Armstrong Redwoods SNR
- Austin Creek State Recreation Area
- Fort Ross SHP
SCU Lightning Complex Fires
Fully Closed
- Henry W. Coe SP
Woodward Fire
Fully Closed
- Tomales Bay SP
Partially Closed
- Mount Tamalpais SP– upper mountain and campgrounds closed, day-use is strongly discouraged.
Visitors are encouraged to check ahead before visiting a park because conditions can rapidly change.