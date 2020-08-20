Cueto Looks Crisp In Giants' 7-2 Win Over AngelsJohnny Cueto struck out eight and pitched into the sixth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Wednesday night.

A's Bounce Back From Thumping In Desert To Beat D-backs 4-1Mark Canha hit a two-run homer, Robbie Grossman got things going with a two-run double in the first to back Jesús Luzardo, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 on Wednesday night a day after being thumped in Phoenix.

NASCAR's Kyle Larson To AP On Slur: 'I Was Just Ignorant'Depressed and devastated, Larson began a journey to understand both why he had said the word and how to grow from the experience.

Northern Trust Course 'Keeps You A Little Bit Off-Balance,' Says Dottie Pepper About TPC BostonThe Northern Trust starts off the FedExCup Playoffs, with a loaded PGA Tour field set to challenge TPC Boston.