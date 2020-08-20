QUINCY (CBS13) – Evacuations have been ordered in Quincy as the Claremont Fire made significant progress on Thursday, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The evacuations are in effect for all residents in the east Quincy area south of Highway 70, east of Mill Creek (including Mill Creek Road and Forest View), and extending east to Quincy La Porte Road.

The fire was reported just before 8 p.m. at being 3,101 acres in size with 0% containment.

As of Thursday evening, authorities said the fire was at the top of the Thompson Creek Ridge.

Quincy High School is serving as an evacuation center, but authorities said maximum capacity for the school has already been reached.

The sheriff’s office said fire crews were able to make significant progress in battling the blaze but caution residents to be aware of potential rapid changes.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates on this fire.