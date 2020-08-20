MOCCASIN (CBS13) – Evacuations have been ordered as crews are battling another fast-growing blaze that sparked in Tuolumne County on Thursday.

The blaze, dubbed the Moc Fire, was said to be about 50 acres in size just before 2:30 p.m., and at around 3:40 p.m., Cal Fire said the blaze has rapidly grown to approximately 300 acres.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuations are in place for Highway 120 at Moccasin through Big Oak Flat, to Merrell Road in Groveland, including Priest Coulterville Road.

Cal Fire said the fire is burning in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County near Highway 49 and Highway 120 and is heading east at “a critical rate of speed.”

Authorities said the Manzanita Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is acting as an emergency evacuation shelter.

Details regarding what started the fire were not available.

