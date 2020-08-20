SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Evacuations have been ordered for portions of San Joaquin County as the SCU Lightning Complex fires have grown to burn over 137,000 acres as of Thursday morning, Cal Fire announced.
The evacuations were issued Thursday for the following areas and are effective immediately:
- South of West Corral Hollow Road to Stanislaus County line
- West of I-580 to Alameda County line
- East of Alameda county line to I-580 and the Stanislaus County line
Cal Fire said the PAR Estates and some streets are not impacted by the order, but will be in an evacuation warning. Those areas are:
- W. Vernalis Road, Bernard Drive, Stearman Road, Brichetto Court, Stearman Court, S. Chrisman Road south of I-580, and the Tracy Golf & Country Club
Other areas impacted by the evacuation warnings, and not the evacuation orders, are:
North of West Corral Hollow Road to I-580 East of the Alameda County line to I-580
Cal Fire said the SCU Complex is made up of around 20 separate fires broken into three zones within Santa Clara, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Contra Costa, and Alameda counties.
The fire was reported by Cal Fire at 137,475 acres at noon Thursday and still at only 5% containment. Two first responders have been injured and over 6,000 structures are threatened.
Other evacuations were ordered near Patterson on Wednesday but were lifted Thursday afternoon.
Those evacuations ordered fir all of Diablo Grande Parkway and the entire Diablo Grande community were lifted at 1:30 p.m., Patterson police announced.
Additional evacuations were ordered Wednesday night for areas south of the Stanislaus County Line between Santa Clara County Line and Interstate 5; West of I-5; North of Stanislaus/Merced County Line; East of Santa Clara County Line.