SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The deadly LNU Lightning Complex Fire has spread to five counties, destroying at least 480 structures and burning 215,000 acres.

Some folks in Solano County evacuated right away, unsure if they’d have a home to come back to. After days of not knowing, the reality is finally starting to sink in.

“Everything’s burned down. As far as I can see,” Solano County resident Sullivan Souza said.

The Souza’s evacuated early before the flames reached their neighborhood and they still haven’t been able to get back in to see their home completely incinerated.

“I’m sick to my stomach and I don’t really have words. It’s devastating,” Laura Souza said.

The Souza family is no stranger to wildfires. Their go-bag is typically packed for evacuations, but this time was different.

“This time the fire came really fast. I don’t know, we don’t even have pictures anymore,” Laura Souza said. “You just have to have your stuff ready all the time. And of course, the most important of all is getting yourself out. If you’re told to evacuate you need to get out.“

So what should you take if you’re forced to evacuate? Here are some tips: First, grab your keys, wallet, cellphone and medication. If you have time, grab a first aid kit, clothing and extra bedding.

Below is a picture detailing what to pack for an emergency evacuation. Click here to open the picture in a new window and save it.