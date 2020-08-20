WHEATLAND (CBS13) – A previously convicted felon was arrested at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento in Wheatland after being found in possession of a stolen car out of Marysville and two guns, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said on Thursday.

Anthony Lira, 42, of Bangor, was booked into the Yuba County Jail on $50,000 bail and faces charges of auto theft, being a felon in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm, possession of ammunition as a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm without a serial number, authorities said.

Lira allegedly was seen driving the stolen vehicle sometime between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Wednesday out of the Hard Rock parking lot on Forty Mile Road.

Authorities said Lira was located by law enforcement about 30 minutes later as he was returning to the casino.

A deputy pulled Lira over as they entered the parking lot and arrested him without incident.

One of the guns was found to be loaded and the other without a serial number, authorities said.