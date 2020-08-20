SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Lyft has announced that they will be suspending operations in California by the end of Thursday.

The impending suspension comes after a judge ordered rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber to treat their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors.

“This change would also necessitate an overhaul of the entire business model — it’s not a switch that can be flipped overnight,” Lyft wrote in an email announcing the impending suspension of service.

Uber has also threatened to shut down service in California by Friday.

California’s new law on independent contractors would guarantee benefits like overtime, sick leave and expense reimbursement.

Companies like Lyft and Uber have criticized the law and it has been brought before the courts. However, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan P. Schulman ruled earlier in August that rideshare companies have to classify their drivers as employees.

Other sectors, like newspapers, are also affected by the law. However, a bill making its way through the legislature would give California newspapers two extra years to comply.