MOCCASIN (CBS13) – Here are all the latest updates on the Moc Fire that has caused evacuations in and near Tuolumne County:

9:46 p.m. Update:

More evacuations were added for Groveland and Pine Mountain Lake. Authorities said this includes up Highway 120 to Big Creek Shaft Road.

8:37 p.m. Update:

The sheriff’s office said at 8:29 p.m. that evacuees can leave the area through Yosemite National Park by advising the park gate that they are evacuating due to the fire, which is now 600 acres and at 0% containment.

7:38 p.m. Update:

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office updated the county’s evacuation order.

The updated evacuations also impact Highway 120 to Boneyard, Second Garrote, and Incense Cedar Trail, and everything West of Second Garrote, Cherokee Trail, and Yosemite Springs.

6:51 p.m.

Evacuations have been ordered as crews are battling another fast-growing blaze that sparked in Tuolumne County on Thursday.

The blaze, dubbed the Moc Fire, was said to be about 50 acres in size just before 2:30 p.m., and at around 3:40 p.m., Cal Fire said the blaze has rapidly grown to approximately 300 acres.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuations are in place for Highway 120 at Moccasin through Big Oak Flat, to Merrell Road in Groveland, including Priest Coulterville Road.

An evacuation warning has been issued for Groveland and Pine Mountain Lake.

More #mocfire along Hwy 49 near Mocassin, CA, and the Hetch Hetchy water plant. Please check w/ @CAL_FIRE for intel. pic.twitter.com/w6BDB9tLS2 — Tracy Barbutes (@tracybarbutes) August 20, 2020

Cal Fire said the fire is burning in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County near Highway 49 and Highway 120 and is heading east at “a critical rate of speed.”

Authorities said the Manzanita Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is acting as an emergency evacuation shelter. Tuolumne County Animal Control officers are evacuating animals as well. An evacuation center for all animals has been opened at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Additional evacuation warnings have been issued in Mariposa County for the following areas: Hwy 49N from Mariposa / Tuolumne Line to Mary Harrison Mine Hwy 132 from J132 (Greeley Hill Rd) to Priest Coulterville incl. Priest Coulterville Rd.

Details regarding what started the fire were not available.

