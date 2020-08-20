LNU Lightning Complex Fire Destroys Homes In Solano CountyCrews are working to contain the fire as it rips through the area.

7 hours ago

'We Are Alive, Everyone Is Okay': Vacaville Evacuees Happy To Get Out Of Homes In TimeThousands in Solano County were forced to leave with only the bare necessities as the LNU Lightning Complex Fires grew out of control.

7 hours ago

Could The Pandemic Postpone Joseph DeAngelo’s Transfer To Prison?It turns out DeAngelo may not be moving to a state prison right away. CBS13 has learned an executive order issued in March by Gov. Newsom may postpone DeAngelo's prison time.

8 hours ago

Fairfield Neighbors Hope Their Homes Will Be Spared As LNU Lightning Complex Fire Heads Toward VacavilleAs of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Fairfield police said no Fairfield homes have been lost to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

8 hours ago

Crews Racing To Contain The Flames In Solano CountyThe destructive LNU Lightning Complex Fires is tearing through Solano County as crews race to contain it.

8 hours ago