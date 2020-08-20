Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A PG&E troubleman has died in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The Vacaville-based lineman was helping first responders with the fire, PG&E says.
However, no other details about what led up to the worker’s death has been released. The worker’s name has also not been released at this point.
Cal Fire had previously reported that a total of four civilians have been injured in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.
Many evacuation orders remain in effect for the fire.