STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Post Office in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The robbery was reported at around 2 p.m. at a Post Office located on East Channel Street, a spokesperson for Stockton Police Department said.
Authorities said the suspect grabbed an unknown amount of money out of an employee’s hand and ran out of the building.
A description of the suspect was not available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the robbery is asked to contact Stockton police.