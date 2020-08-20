Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If smoke levels in your area are unhealthy and expected to stay that way for a while, rather than evacuate, experts recommend staying inside and creating a special space with less exposure to smoke, called a “Clean Room.”
Here’s what the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says you can do to create a Clean Room in your home:
- Choose a room large enough to fit everyone in your family. They say a bedroom with an attached bathroom is a good choice.
- Prevent smoke from coming inside: Close windows and doors in the room, but don’t block entryways, or make it difficult to leave.
- Stay cool. Run fans, window air conditioners or central air conditioning. If your HVAC or window air conditioner has a fresh air option, turn it off or close the intake.
- Filter the air in the room. Use a portable air cleaner continuously on the highest fan setting, if possible.
- Don’t do things that introduce smoke or other particles indoors. These include using gas, propane or wood-burning stoves and furnaces, spraying aerosol products, frying or broiling food, burning candles or incense, and vacuuming unless you use a vacuum with a HEPA filter.
- Spend as much time as you can in the Clean Room.
- Dust or mop surfaces in the Clean Room with a damp cloth as needed to keep settled particles from getting back into the air.
For more information about how wildfires affect indoor air quality, visit EPA.gov.