STOCKTON (CBS13) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a 58-year-old woman was shot and killed overnight, the Stockton Police Department said on Thursday.
The department said officers were called just before midnight to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of East Oak Street.
The woman was found shot and rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity was not yet released.
No motive or suspect information was available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.