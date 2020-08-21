Teacher Heading Back To Manteca School Campus Says 'Safety Should Be Priority'Negotiations between the Manteca Educators' Association and the Manteca Unified School District hit a wall as district officials held steadfast to the idea that teachers should do distance learning from their empty classrooms.

Placer County Is No Longer On The State's Watch List, Why Are Businesses Not Reopening?There is no estimated time for businesses that were ordered to shut down indoor operations to fully reopen because the governor's order has not been updated since July 13.

Stockton Playground Destroyed In Overnight FireA Stockton playground was destroyed after someone set it on fire overnight, authorities said.

All Evacuations Lifted For Jones Fire Burning In Nevada CountyAll evacuations issued for the Jones Fire burning over 700 acres in Nevada County were lifted Friday evening, according to the county's Office of Emergency Services.