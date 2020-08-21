NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – All evacuations issued for the Jones Fire burning over 700 acres in Nevada County were lifted Friday evening, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Services.
Cal Fire’s website shows the fire kept at approximately 705 acres and was 25% contained as of Friday morning.
Some homes have been destroyed or damaged in the fire, but Cal Fire has not released any official numbers.
ALSO: LNU Lightning Complex Fire Updates: 154 Homes Destroyed And 62,000 Acres Burned In Solano County
Nevada County OES said that although the evacuations were lifted, road closures may still be in place in the area.
All evacuations have been lifted for the #JonesIncident although some road closures remain in place. Visit https://t.co/0sTl6ve3aX to check road closures. Please be prepared with proof of residency to access the area. #JonesFire pic.twitter.com/2JdeeP9Tgz
— Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) August 22, 2020
The Jones Fire is burning in the area of Jones Bar Road and Yuba River Drainage, just northwest of Nevada City.
The Jones Fire started early Monday morning due to lightning strikes.