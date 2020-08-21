  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:Jones Fire, Nevada County News

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – All evacuations issued for the Jones Fire burning over 700 acres in Nevada County were lifted Friday evening, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

Cal Fire’s website shows the fire kept at approximately 705 acres and was 25% contained as of Friday morning.

Some homes have been destroyed or damaged in the fire, but Cal Fire has not released any official numbers.

ALSO: LNU Lightning Complex Fire Updates: 154 Homes Destroyed And 62,000 Acres Burned In Solano County

Nevada County OES said that although the evacuations were lifted, road closures may still be in place in the area.

The Jones Fire is burning in the area of Jones Bar Road and Yuba River Drainage, just northwest of Nevada City.

The Jones Fire started early Monday morning due to lightning strikes.

Comments

Leave a Reply