STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 21-year-old man crashed into two vehicles after being shot while driving overnight, the Stockton Police Department said on Friday.

Investigators said the shooting and collisions happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the area of North Sutter and Flora streets.

The victim’s vehicle was hit once before he sideswiped a car and rear-ended a pickup truck while trying to leave the area, police said.

He ran from the scene after his vehicle became disabled, police said. His identity was not released and no injuries were reported.

The only suspect description released was that the shooter was a Black male adult.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting and has potential information that could lead to the identification of a suspect is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.