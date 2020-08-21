Trout Gets Another Up-And-In Heater From SF Pitcher In LossAngels star Mike Trout flinched after yet another high-and-tight fastball from San Francisco reliever Shaun Anderson, prompting a warning from the plate umpire Thursday night in the Giants' 10-5 win over Los Angeles.

Slugging A's Beat D-Backs 5-1 For Eighth Straight Home WinMatt Chapman homered twice and Matt Olson also connected to help Sean Manaea finally earn his first victory of 2020, and the slugging Oakland Athletics beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Thursday night.

Republic FC Kickstart Program Republic FC and Suncrest Bank have partnered with the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce to create a grant program to provide support to small businesses facing economic challenges.

Cueto Looks Crisp In Giants' 7-2 Win Over AngelsJohnny Cueto struck out eight and pitched into the sixth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Wednesday night.