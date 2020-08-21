Comments
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that has left a pedestrian dead in North San Juan on Friday morning.
California Highway Patrol says the scene is in front of the Brass Rail bar along Highway 49.
The exact details surrounding the crash have not been released, but CHP confirm the incident was a fatal hit-and-run. No description of the suspect vehicle has been given at this point.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call authorities at (916) 861-1300.