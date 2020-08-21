SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) — In the final day of the sentencing for the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case, Joseph DeAngelo was given the maximum sentence and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

In a move that shocked the courtroom, DeAngelo spoke directly to victims for the first time, saying in part, “I’m truly sorry to everyone I’ve hurt.”

What DeAngelo had to say was short and unsatisfying to the survivors and district attorneys. They said this is just an example of a man who has no empathy for others or regard for human life.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office released never before seen video from inside Joseph DeAngelo’s jail cell Friday that paints a different picture of his physical and mental capabilities.

“He’s not a feeble old man as he portrayed himself to be,” said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

Schubert said the video was taken just weeks and months before DeAngelo’s sentencing. They show him moving normally, exercising and even climbing on top of a table. He’s seen covering up the light in his cell like he did at so many crime scenes.

“It was kind of an a-ha moment. He’s no different than he was 45 years ago,” Schubert said.

Schubert was influential in keeping the pressure on finding DeAngelo, back when he was still faceless. She said it’s time for herself and Sacramento to move forward.

“My hope is that you open up the windows and feel the delta breeze. I think that’s one of the most common things that you don’t worry so much,” Schubert said.

Survivor Michelle Cruz, whose sister Jeanelle was DeAngelo’s final murder victim, still has questions about his actions.

“Why did he stop after Jeanelle? Was there something Jeanelle did? Did it affect him in some way that he killed her and he stopped,” Cruz said.

People cheered as DeAngelo was wheeled out of court today. He was given 11 consecutive life terms in prison with no possibility for parole.